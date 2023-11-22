Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawai‘i Pacific Health (HPH) offers several unique training programs for a variety of health care positions.

Out of the many unique training programs the Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program is one of the opportunities future medical employees can be a part of.

“Hawaii Pacific Health’s Medical Assistant Program is offered to high school seniors, with no tuition costs. The program consists of two semesters of course work and 225 hours of clinical externships. Students will learn anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, administrative medical assisting and clinical medical assisting, amongst other classes,” says Mae Dorado, HPH Community Allied Health Education Program Manager.

According to Shaylynn Kiyota, a Medical Assistant at Straub Medical Center in Pearlridge Clinic, the program has helped her with hands-on and real-life experiences.

“This program has helped me to become more confident in the medical industry. For those wanting a career in the health field, this program is a great stepping stone and provides students with many opportunities,” Shaylynn Kiyota, a Medical Assistant at Straub Medical Center – Pearlridge Clinic.

Applications for the 2024–2025 Medical Assistant Program opens November 28, 2023, with the application deadline on March 1, 2024.

Applications for Hawaii Pacific Health ‘s Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program

Website: https://www.hawaiipacifichealth.org/careers/find-your-career/students/medical-assistant-program/