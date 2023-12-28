Honolulu (KHON2) – Kauaʻi Film Academy is spreading the message of what students go through in modern society, with the release of its new film.

Kauaʻi Film Academy is debuting its new feature film, “Too Much Life,” a modern high school drama focused on teenagers living in a world of social media, cyber-bullying and online relationships.

“This project is more than a student film. It reflects the hard work of our Kaua’i community, from the food service to production and more. Online we are using the “#kauaimade” to help spread news about the film, because everyone on this project is from Kaua’i,” says Jayda Kurz, Actress of Too Much Life.

To learn more about the Kauaʻi Film Academy and its projects, log onto the academy’s official website.

Kauaʻi Film Academy:

www.kauaifilmacademy.org

Too Much Life Movie:

@toomuchlifemovie