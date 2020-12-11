How the Hawaii County Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is Supporting Local Businesses

The theme for Hawaii Island is “WE R OPEN, WE R SAFE, WE R HAWAII.” The Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce is an organization of nearly 300 member businesses, non-profit organizations, and professionals whose mission is to assist and support businesses and promote Hawaii Island through leadership and advocacy. The chamber is centered in East Hawaii but member companies and organizations are island-wide.

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is an organization with nearly 500 members businesses, organizations, and individuals that represent a variety of industries on the West side of Hawaii Island. They exist to provide leadership and advocacy for a successful business environment in the region.

In this segment, Living808 interviews Wendy Laros, President and CEO of the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce, and Miles Yoshioka the Executive Officer. Both talk about how they are supporting local businesses and their organization has adapted during the pandemic.

For more information visit: https://www.hicc.biz/ or https://www.kona-kohala.com/