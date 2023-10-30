Honolulu (KHON2) – Child & Family Service offers resources and help to families wanting to transform their lives from Domestic Abuse with its 50 integrated programs.

According to Robert Boyack, MSW, Director of Oahu Programs at Child & Family Service, domestic violence comes in many forms. Physical violence, verbal abuse, psychological tactics-including intimidation and degrading someone, and sexual assault, are the most obvious ways one person in a relationship establishes power over their partner.

“We provide a variety of programs and resources that are aimed at helping the whole family heal from the trauma of domestic violence, for as long as is needed for the survivor and family members to learn to break old patterns and start again.Examples of these programs are support groups and individual support sessions. Child & Family Service also has walk-in Family Centers that provide clothing and food supplies for survivors escaping their abuser,” says Robert Boyack, MSW, Director of Oahu Programs at Child & Family Service.

Because of the resources and programs offered at the Child & Family Service, Hazel Rios, a survivor of Domestic Violence is able to give back to the community.

“I’m pursuing a degree in social services so that I can help other women in abusive situations. I’m currently attending college courses to become a DV counselor. They never gave up on me and I want to help other women that same way. Because of them, I now have more support than I’ve had in my whole life. I’m a happy person now. I’ve got lots of support and a strong foundation,” says Hazel Rios, Domestic Violence Survivor.

Those looking to learn more about the programs offered at the Child & Family Service can do so via its official website. Those seeking resources can reach out to any of the hotlines below.

Hawaii Hotlines:

Kaua`i: 808.245.6362 – (YWCA CRISIS hotline)

O`ahu: 808.841.0822 – (Child & Family Service)

Moloka`i: 808.567.6888 – (Moloka`i Community Service Council)

Maui: 808.579.9581 – (Women Helping Women)

West Hawai`i Island: 808.322.7233 – (Child & Family Service)

East Hawai`i Island: 808.959.8864 – (Child & Family Service)



Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) on Oahu

808-531-3771 – Oahu helpline

800-690-6200 – Toll-Free helpline

605-956-5680 – Texting line



National Domestic Violence Hotline:

1.800.799.SAFE (7233) – National helpline

1.800.787.3224(TTY)

Text “START” to 88788

www.thehotline.org

Child & Family Service:

https://www.childandfamilyservice.org

Address: 91-1841 Ft. Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, 96706