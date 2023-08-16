Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawai‘i State Energy Office is working with local solar programs to allow affordable and accessible renewable energy to Hawai‘i residents.

According to the Hawai‘i State Energy Office, renewable energy provides an opportunity for residents to have more agency in their energy choices, and part of our focus is to help folks learn about ways to participate that work for them.

“Living in Hawai‘i is already financially difficult for many, so programs that increase the accessibility and affordability of renewable energy choices can go a long way. This also aligns with the national Justice40 initiative, which says that 40% of the benefits of certain federal funding categories, including renewable energy, should flow to disadvantaged or underserved communities,” says Parker Kushima, HSEO Outreach and Community Engagement Specialist and Clean Energy Wayfinders Coordinator.

Solarize808 is a bulk purchasing rooftop solar program that leverages community participation to bring costs down, allowing Hawai‘i residents access to accessible rooftop solar options for community members.

“Solarize808 is launching in Wai‘anae and Ko‘olauloa with support from community organizations and leaders, state and county agencies, and the private sector to bring accessible information and guidance to the table for residents. Community members helped to design the RFP to ensure bidding solar installers understand the priorities of the community, whether that’s more affordable system costs, great customer service, or reliable warranties,” says Kapua Keliikoa-Kamai, Community Member Wai‘anae Valley Homestead.

To learn more about the accessible financing programs for renewable energy, residents are encouraged to visit Hawaii State Energy Office.