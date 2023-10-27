Honolulu (KHON2) – RevoluSun’s newest project gives back to local organizations.

“We have a long list of organizations that we’ve supported over the years from Make-a-Wish Foundation,, Adopt a School Days with Jaycees, to providing solar equipment for Aloha Medical Mission’s work throughout the Pacific. It’s been a company-wide ethos where everyone has collectively donated thousands of hours of their time and the company has donated nearly a million dollars to 30+ organizations,” says John Cheever, Director of Project Empower.

According to Cheever, the decision to turn “Project Empower” into a nonprofit was due to the wildfires on Maui and all the relief efforts that are needed there.

Cheever says, “It’s larger than what RevoluSun can fund and we wanted to set up a vehicle where people can feel good about knowing where their donations are going. For Project Empower, we are focusing on our strengths, so that means we are accelerating the rebuilding efforts of local communities by providing them with solar power and battery solutions, which are crucial for all those affected by the fires.”

Those looking to learn more about “Project Empower,” can do so at www.projectempower.com where you can donate, and sign up for weekly update newsletters to see how donations are being put into use.

Website:

www.revolusun.com

Social Media:

@projectempowerbyrev