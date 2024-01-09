Honolulu (KHON2) -Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers Honolulu talks to the Salvation Army about gifting options that can help Hawaii’s community and benefit their families financially through tax and income benefits.

According to Kyle Karioka of the Salvation Army, those who give cash to charity are able to claim an income tax deduction. Those who give assets, such as real estate or stocks, can receive many other benefits.

“Your gift may provide a safe and secure income for you or other family members. A gift could help you bypass capital gain taxes. For many, it is a way to give back to the community, maximize income, and minimize taxes,” says Kyle Karioka, Senior Director of Gift Planning at The Salvation Army.

Those who have questions or would like to attend an upcoming Engel and Volkers Honolulu event, including information on charitable planned giving, can call 808-725-2000.