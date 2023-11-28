Honolulu (KHON2) – Pacific Menopause is now accepting patients into this private telemedicine practice for both new and follow up patients.

Board certified OB/GYN and a NAMS certified menopause provider, Dr. Ammerman has been practicing on the island of Maui since 2011 and recently opened Pacific Menopause, a virtual menopause clinic serving all of Hawaii.

“I began to notice that there were huge gaps in the care of women in midlife along with a lot of misinformation. A big part of this is due to the education in medical school and residency when it comes to menopause. Unfortunately a lot of women in their 40’s or 50’s seek care from their physician, and walk away with more questions than answers. Finding a provider that understands menopause and perimenopause care and follows evidence based guidelines is so important. I have personally taken it upon myself to receive the additional training and education and to become certified as a menopause provider so that I can give the most up to date and comprehensive care to women as they make this transition in their lives,” says Dr. Ammerman. Board certified OB/GYN and a NAMS certified menopause provider and Founder of Pacific Menopause.

Those looking to learn more about Dr. Ammerman and Pacific Menopause are encouraged to check out its official website.

Pacific Menopause:

www.PacificMenopause.com