Honolulu (KHON2) – Mikey Monis of Living808 partnered with the Department of Transportation to highlight his route home on the westside of O’ahu, from the KHON2 studios.

As students head back to school, the Department of Transportation (DOT) is working with KHON2’s Living808 team to document their commute to work. Mikey Monis of Living808 showcases his route from work and what time strategies are best in order to beat the “Back to School” jam. According to the DOT drivers should plan ahead, and come up with options to help get you where you need to be on time and safely. Driving plans should include adjusting normal routes from work and thinking of alternate drive-time options, if schedule permits. Carpooling is also recommended as drivers can take advantage of the zipper and HOV lanes.



Learn more information about the roadways and more at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/

