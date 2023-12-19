Honolulu (KHON2) – Kapolei Commons is offering its “Spend & Get” holiday promotion throughout the month of December.

From December 1st to December 24th, the Holiday Concierge Table in front of Regal Cinemas at Kapolei Commons will be announcing its “Spend & Get” holiday promotion.

“Shoppers who spend $100 or more may redeem their receipts for a $10 Gift Card or a Mystery Gift, up to $500 in value. The Mystery Gifts includes a $500 Kapolei Commons Shopping Spree, a $200 INSpiration Furniture Gift Card. Electronics from AirPods, Bluetooth Speakers, Cameras $100 Gift Cards from DB Grill, Mad Bene, Massage Envy, and More. To redeem, shoppers can present their physical or electronic receipts at the Kapolei Commons Holiday Concierge Table, located in front of Regal Cinemas. Purchases must be from December 1st-24th and receipts may be combined,” says Katie Kaanapu, Marketing Director at Kapolei Commons.

The Concierge Table will be open daily from 4PM to 7PM, and on Christmas Eve from 1PM to 4PM. One redemption per person per day. Exclusions apply.

Kapolei Commons:

Address: 4450 Kapolei Pkwy.

Kapolei, HI 96707

Website: www.kapoleicommons.com