Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper is giving back to the Maui community with proceeds from certain slippers going towards the Maui Whale Community Foundation.

Founded in 1980, the Pacific Whale Foundation aims to protect Hawaii’s ocean through science and advocacy, while inspiring environmental stewardship.

“We collaborated with this foundation before, which made our decision to work with them an easy choice. Proceeds from select slippers will be going towards this foundation to help any relief efforts from the Maui wildfires as well as their mission to protect our ocean. This offer runs towards the end of the month” says Matt Carpenter, President of Island Slipper.

These select slippers are available in-person at both Island Slipper locations in the Ala Moana Shopping Center and the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815