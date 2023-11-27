Honolulu (KHON2) – InspireMVMT offers personal training as a unique and effective service to help people maximize their physical fitness levels.

InspireMVMT is a mobile personal training with a goal to support and grow a more active and healthy community in Hawaii.

“InspireMVMT provides a unique training experience in the fitness industry. Having a background in Exercise Science and Orthopedic physical therapy for 10+ years, I have helped thousands of people improve their strength and range of motion while actively recovering from or with a history of common injuries,” says Dan Munkley, Owner of

InspireMVMT.

According to Munkley, InspireMVMT works with a wide variety of clients, anywhere from 16 years old, to middle aged and all the way to late 70s.

Munkley says, “I have always cared about my community and helping those in need. I have a huge desire to bring out the best in people, to help people improve their mental and physical health. Personal Training has allowed me to do this on a larger scale.”

To learn more about InspireMVMT and its services, visit its official website.

Website:

www.inspiremvmt.com