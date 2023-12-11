Especially during storm season and winter months, homeowners are advised to take proactive measures to protect their homes from severe weather damages. Jonny Santo Tomas, of Structural Systems Hawaii, joined Living808 to highlight the importance of proper drainage and water channeling as key elements in home protection.

A crucial step in preventing home failures is directing water away from the structure using efficient gutter and downspout systems. Water, identified as a common cause of structural issues, poses a serious threat to a home’s integrity if not properly addressed. The goal is to keep water as far away from the home as possible to avert potential problems.

Jonny explains that most home issues arise from water penetrating soft soils, leading to shifting and settling. To counteract this, he recommends deep foundation systems such as helical piles or injection micropiles, endorsed by third-party engineering firms. These systems stabilize existing structures and prevent future settlement by reaching competent or dense soils as specified by engineers.

For retaining walls experiencing lateral shifting or bowing, Structural Systems employs a similar approach, driving piles into the wall until reaching stable soil to prevent collapse. The installation of weepholes aids in draining excess water that may accumulate in the soils.

In addition to their expertise in foundation systems, Structural Systems offers concrete restoration services. In cases where water damage compromises concrete, the company provides spall repair, treating rusted rebar with a corrosion inhibitor and replacing damaged concrete with a repair mortar.

With a team of professionals and support from engineers, Structural Systems Hawaii provides comprehensive solutions for spall repair, foundation repair, and other structural concerns. For more info, visit them at SSIHawaii.com or call 808-845-2474.