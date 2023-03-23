Honolulu (KHON2) – Known for the arch supports, The Good Feet Store has become loved by many Hawaii residents for their customer service and products.

The Good Feet Store is situated in the Pearl Highlands Shopping Center, making it a convenient location for Hawaii residents looking to improve their posture and mobility with the exclusive arch supports by The Good Feet Store.

“My husband and I experienced great customer service and expertise from Nick at The Good Feet Store. We are preparing for a trip to Japan and because of our vacation itinerary, we knew we would be doing a lot of walking. Nick was well-educated with the arch supports we needed in order for us to not just enjoy our Japan trip, but our everyday lives,” Val Ayau, Client, The Good Feet Store.

Those who mention “Living808” will receive complimentary cushions for their footwear if they make an appointment at The Good Feet Store located at Pearl Highlands Shopping Center.

The Good Feet Store:

Address: 1000 Kamehameha Hwy. Suite 205A

Pearl City, HI 96782

Website: www.goodfeeet.com