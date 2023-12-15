Honolulu (KHON2) – Fat Lam 8888 LLC has been in business at Duke’s Marketplace for over 14 years, bringing handcrafted accessories to locals and visitors of Waikiki.

Located in the heart of Waikiki, Duke’s Marketplace is a flea-market style alley with individual and locally owned stalls offering handmade jewelry, wood work, island souvenirs and more.

“Duke’s Marketplace has been great for our business because it’s right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Waikiki. The location offers great foot traffic for our business, along with the supportive Duke’s Marketplace team,” says Kenny Lam, Owner of Fat Lam 8888 LLC.

Fat Lam 8888 LLC offers handcrafted wood works, accessories and more. According to Lam, Fat Lam 8888 LLC is great for souvenirs to bring home.

Lam says, “We love meeting our customers. We get to know them well, so much so, that we have a few customers that come back every time they’re in Waikiki.”

Duke’s Marketplace is open daily from 9AM – 11PM, next to the Outrigger Beachcomber hotel.

Duke’s Marketplace:

5 Duke’s Ln, Honolulu, HI 96815