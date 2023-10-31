Honolulu (KHON2) – Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa and Make-A-Wish Hawaii have been in partnership for years and with its more recent Aulani Wish Week, they have been able to grant more.

“Being that Aulani is a popular destination, we thought this would be a great way for more connections to be created amongst the kids, families, and with our Aulani Cast Members,” says Nikki Medwetz, Public Affairs Director at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

For years, the Aulani Resort and Make-A-Wish Hawaii have been in partnership to grant wishes for Hawaii residents.

“Aulani has been a very important wish granting partner of ours since the resort opened in 2011. Hawaii is a very popular wish destination for mainland families – in fact, wishes “to go to Hawaii” is the second most popular wish in the US (behind Disney) – so for children wishing to stay at the beautiful Ko Olina resort, it really is a wonderful experience. Aulani combines the wonder of Disney with the beauty of Hawaii,” says Trini Kaopuiki-Clarke, CEO & President of Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

Those looking to get involved with Make-A-Wish Hawaii and their efforts to support Hawaiis’ keiki can do so via their official website.

Make-A-Wish Hawaii Website:

www.Hawaii.wish.org

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa:

www.disneyaulani.com

Address: 92-1185 Aliinui Dr, Kapolei, HI 96707