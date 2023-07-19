Honolulu (KHON2) The Hawaiʻi State Energy Offices’ (HSEO) Diesel Replacement Rebate Program is dedicated to a decarbonized economy.

The mission of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy and clean transportation. Through its Diesel Replacement Rebate (DRR) Program, the HSEO is now further along with its objective to increase energy security and self-sufficiency by planning for electrical generation and ground transportation.

“Our focus of this program is to have medium- and heavy-duty vehicles become zero-emission no later than 2050. This is just one way that we and Hawai‘i are supporting our community and encouraging the transition to zero-emission vehicles on the road,” says Sage Lang of The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office.

A big mahalo to Hawai’i State Energy Office for bringing us this installment of HI ENERGY. To learn about the State’s path to 100% renewable energy generation, visit energy.hawaii.gov.