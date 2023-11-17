Honolulu (KHON2) – Dave & Buster’s supports Maui’s community by raising funds for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

According to Chris Morris, CEO of Dave & Buster’s, it’s company takes pride in being an integral part of Hawaii’s communities for over 20 years. While focusing on bringing social connection occasions to the communities.

“When one of our communities is in need of help our incredible team members naturally step-up to lend a helping hand. With the devastation that Maui endured our team members were quick to find ways we could help our friends, neighbors and family in Maui,” Chris Morris, CEO of Dave & Buster’s.

Dave & Buster’s has chosen Maui Strong as its recipient for funds raised, A Maui focused organization about helping Maui recover from the wildfires.

“We also wanted to make sure that the maximum amount of whatever we raised flowed through to the people of Maui. Maui Strong flows through 100% of raised funds to the people of Maui. It doesn’t get any better than every penny of every dollar raised going directly to help those impacted by the fires,” says Tony Wehner, COO of Dave & Buster’s.

Dave & Buster’s and the support for the community has resulted in raising $20,219 for Maui Strong.

Dave & Buster’s:

www.daveandbusters.com