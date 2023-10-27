Honolulu (KHON2) – Located along the Kohala Coast on the Island of Hawaii, Queen’s Marketplace offers a variety of shopping, dining and services to Hawaii Island residents, including local businesses.

Inspired to be more than just “another bikini brand,” the goal of Coconut Ave is to be a more eco-friendly, forward-thinking clothing line that’s tailored to an elegant, active, and outgoing demographic.

“The name “Coconut Ave” was inspired by our love for the Hawaiian islands and their iconic coconut palms that line many coastal roads, including those along avenues and streets. It reflects our brand’s identity as an island lifestyle brand rooted in nature and eco-friendliness. The name evokes a sense of relaxation, natural beauty, and the carefree spirit of life by the beach, all of which are central themes in our clothing and swimwear collections,” says Kelly Pila, Co-Owner of Coconut Avenue.

According to Pila, the backgrounds in graphic design and communications influence Coconut Avenue’s approach to marketing and branding.

Pila says, “We’ve been able to use our skills to create visually appealing and cohesive branding materials, from eye-catching website designs to engaging social media content. Effective communication with our audience and conveying the brand’s values has also been a central focus of our marketing efforts.”

Coconut Ave is located in the Queen’s Marketplace in Waikoloa. To learn more about Queens’ Marketplace, its retailers and upcoming events, visitors are encouraged to visit the official website of Queens’ Marketplace.

