As we step into 2024, many of us are working hard to stick to our New Year’s resolutions, whether it’s getting in better shape, saving money, or kicking bad habits. Scott Arkon, a cleaning expert from Zerorez, joined John Veneri on Living808 to shed light on how clean carpets can be the unexpected key to achieving two common resolutions.

Arkon begins by addressing the financial aspect of resolutions, “Zerorez’s carpet cleaning service can help save money. Unlike traditional carpet cleaners that leave chemical residues attracting dirt, Zerorez ensures a residue-free clean, keeping carpets pristine for more extended periods. This not only means a cleaner home but also a wallet-friendly solution, as frequent cleanings become unnecessary.”

Moving on to another popular resolution – staying healthier – “make a resolution to vacuum more frequently. Regular vacuuming not only burns calories (300 per hour) but also extends the lifespan of your carpets. Importantly, a clean carpet contributes to a healthier home environment.”

In essence, Zerorez becomes a resolution ally by promoting cleaner homes and helping you stick to your financial and health goals. Zerorez’s current offers – carpet cleaning at $55 per room and tile cleaning at $75 per room. Arkon encourages interested individuals to contact (808) 699-7232 or visit zerorezhawaii.com for complete details, ensuring they take advantage of these incredible deals and start the year with a cleaner, healthier home.

Carpet Cleaning Only

$55 Per Room

Tile Cleaning Only

$75 Per Room

(808) 699-7232 zerorezhawaii.com

*minimums apply. call for complete details