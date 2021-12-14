Hotel Lahaina and Lahaina Grill Reopen Its Doors Post Renovations

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hotel Lahaina and Lahaina Grill, are welcoming guests to enjoy their new renovations, amid its 2020 shutdown.

Standing for almost 30 years, Lahaina Grill lives in a treasured building, located on the island of Maui in Lahaina town, a business that Allyson Mattox, Proprietor of Hotel Lahaina is happy to be a apart of.

“Jurg and Linda Munch have owned and operated Lahaina Grill in the downstairs of this beautiful historic building in the heart of Lahaina town for just under 30 years, and I have worked as their Marketing Director for the past 20. We have always felt that it would be fun to explore a new concept upstairs in this remarkable building. It’s exciting to see it come to fruition,” says Allyson Mattox, Proprietor of Hotel Lahaina.

According to Mattox, the 1938 building which houses Hotel Lahaina, has become the inspiration for its interior décor, and its amenities.

Mattox says, “We are so fortunate to have so many guests that come year after year to Lahaina Grill and with the travel shutdown in 2020 we had the time to really be intentional and think about the space and the amenities and basically create a place that we would want to stay.”

Following the reopening of Hotel Lahaina in November of 2021, Mattox feels excited to see the hotel welcome in guests after a year of closure.

“When we made our website live, we immediately started to receive bookings for the upcoming holiday season and into next year. It is so rewarding and exciting to see guests respond so positively to all of our hard work and each detail that went into this project,” says Mattox.

Guests looking to learn more about Hotel Lahaina and Lahaina Grill, can find more information on their official website.

HOTEL LAHAINA:

www.hotellahainamaui.com

(social media handle) @HotelLahaina