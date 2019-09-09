Hot Mermaid Merchandise at Sand People & Sand Kids

)- Mermaid vibes are making a major fashion statement and there’s no better place to stock up on mermaid merchandise than Sand People and Sand Kids.

Tannya Joaquin rounded up an assortment of popular goods from the Lifestyle Brand shops in Kailua for a Living808 feature for National Mermaid Day.

Popular pieces from Sand People and Sand Kids include mermaid apparel, necklaces, bags, dolls, tails, notebooks, signs, and frames.

Sand People is a coastal lifestyle brand that encompasses the spirit of Hawaii and the unique experience that the Islands have to offer.

Sand People showcases local artisans and independently owned brands and brings a “unique and genuine collection of goods to those who are happiest with their toes in the sand.”

The store began as a small surf shop in Hanalei, Kauai in 1986 and today, boasts fourteen locations and a friendly Ohana of like-minded individuals.

Website: sandpeople.com