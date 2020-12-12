Hot Gifts for Dad from IOLANI

Honolulu (KHON2)- Living808 is counting down to Christmas with great local gift ideas. Today, we checked out hot holiday picks for Dad from IOLANI Inc.

IOLANI is the perfect place to shop for dad this holiday season with beautiful, made in Hawai‘i aloha shirts that will make any guy look their best, like the father and son duo behind the brand, Alx and Lloyd Kawakami, also known for their group Manoa DNA.

Alx recommends as a gift an Aloha shirt + matching mask set. Any purchase benefits a community partner.

“We created the Aloha for Aloha campaign with the commitment to donate one ‘IOLANI brand garment for each one sold in our retail store or at iolani.com.,” says Alx.

“The initial donations are going to YWCAʻs Dress for Success® and IHSʻ Hele2Work . So, when you shop ʻIOLANI (in-store or online), youʻre supporting a local business and the community, and getting a pretty cool gift for dad – and the whole ʻohana, too!”

IOLANI is now open at 1234 Kona Street in Kaka‘ako, up the ramp with the “Made In Hawai‘i” mural or shop online and orders may be picked up in-store within an hour.



Shipping is free on all U.S. orders over $50. International shipping rates vary by location.

Website: at iolani.com

Social Media:

@IOLANItheBrand@alxkawakami@MānoaDNA