Honolulu (KHON2) You know actor and comedian Ben Bailey as the Emmy award winning host of Cash Cab.

Before he got behind the wheel for 13 seasons, he was and still is a stand-up comedian! His stand-up clips have millions of views on social media, and next week you can see him live here in Hawaii. He’ll be performing at da Playground Maui on May 25 and HB Social Club Honolulu on May 26.

Get details and information about his tour and purchase tickets at his website, therealbenbailey.com