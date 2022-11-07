Honolulu (KHON2) – Ho’olawa provides locally made products to Hawaii residents as an eco-conscious retailer.

As a retailer that benefits Hawaii’s environment, Ho’olawa lives up to its name.

“Ho’olawa; mean to supply, but moreso, the idea that our community can supply and fulfill its needs. This is a good reminder that the easiest way to be more eco-friendly is to shop local,” says Natalie of Ho’olawa.

Natalie feels locals should replace mainland brands with Hawaii makers to support a local economy and reduce shipping emissions , including packaging waste.

Natalie says, “One way we are reducing waste is through bulk refill. Here at Ho’olawa we have products like laundry soap, dish soap, haircare, and skincare that you can bring in your own containers and pay by the ounce. This reduces the consumption of single use packages especially for products like laundry soap that come in a very large plastic container that is most often thrown directly into the landfill. We are trying to spread awareness that recycling should be the second option, the first option would be to avoid purchasing plastic in the first place.”

Located at Na Pili Plaza, Ho’olawa is easily accessible to anyone.

“We sell a curated collection of eco-friendly beach essentials. The plaza is great for our store because we are a few minutes away from the beach. So, residents and visitors can shop our environmentally-friendly products than head out to the water,” says Natalie.

Ho’olawa Maui:

Address: 5095 Napilihau Street Suite 104

Lahaina HI 96761

Website: Hoolawamaui.com

Social Media Handles: @hoolawa_maui