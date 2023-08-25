Prepare to be captivated by the rarity and uniqueness of the Ho’olau Kanaka Festival—an event that promises to leave a lasting impression. Among the multitude of cultural festivals in Hawaii, Ho’olau Kanaka stands out as an exceptional gathering that brings together award-winning hula hālau, Nā Hoku Hanohano musicians, cultural practitioners, and more, all within a single day. With an emphasis on education and a noncompetitive format, this event aims to provide the public with an enriching experience that blends learning, inspiration, art, culture, and community growth. Today, Kumu Hula Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera and Alaka’i Alika Young joined us with all of the details. Halau Na Mamo o Pu’uanahulu joined Living808 for a preview with a beautiful performance.

Ultimately, the festival’s goal is to inspire individuals, whether connected to Hawaiian heritage by blood or heart, to carry forward traditions with love, respect, and humility. By doing so, the event strives to instill cultural stability across ages, races, and the people of Oahu, strengthening the connection to their homeland and nurturing a collective sense of pride.

One striking feature is the participation of multiple Hālau. Despite the occasional competitive nature of hula, the event demonstrates that different hālau can come together in a harmonious environment, celebrating their shared lineage and the camaraderie among Kumu Hula. This approach nurtures respect and mindfulness among students while showcasing the collective spirit of aloha.

Ho’olau Kanaka’s inclusivity extends to various demonstrators who provide hands-on experiences in crafting cultural pieces. This engagement allows attendees to learn, create, and feel a sense of pride about the culture they are preserving and continuing.

For more information, visit hoolaukanaka.com

Ho’olau Kanaka Festival:

• August 27, 2023, Sunday

• Moanalua Gardens

• 9:00am – 5:00pm