Ho’oKupu Center For Opportunity Youth

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Ho‘okupu Center (formerly known as the Green Jobs Training & Community Center), launched at the beginning of 2019, houses the Kupu Culinary Program and culinary labs aimed at providing job education and training for to “Opportunity Youth.” These are youth ages 16 thru 24 who are neither in school nor working, have enormous potential, and just need a little support to get back on track.

The Ho‘okupu Center is a multi-purpose facility and gathering place for both Kupu’s programs, and for the public. It’s a state-of-the-art venue that provides an option for those who’d like to hold their events at a beautiful waterfront location, while simultaneously contributing to our sustainability and youth education programs.

This is a great place for Chef Eddie Mafnas,

” We have a full catering menu available to choose from – breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even pupus – our Culinary team is able to customize menus as well for groups as small as 10 to as large as 300-350 attendees using both our indoor and outdoor spaces. We also have recreational games available at the center, like tables for ping-pong and pool or team building exercises. We have AV equipment available – a 15’ projector screen, and mobile TV screens that groups can use for meetings and gatherings while they support our students in their culinary job skills education. There’s also free WiFi access at the facility. More importantly, those who select us as a venue will be directly helping with our job training programs for the high school students in our culinary labs. “

Kupu provides internships for youth around the state. Learning through the Culinary team is just one part of our Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps Community Program. For more information on the center visit https://www.kupuhawaii.org/hookupu-center/