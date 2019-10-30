Hookupu Center at Kewalo Basin

Kupu’s Ho‘okupu Center at Kewalo Basin is a state-of-the art facility that just opened to the public at the beginning of this year. Its modern design includes sustainable features like a Net-Zero energy rated photovoltaic system, an EV charging station, and natural lighting systems. It houses our Culinary Program, which is one of our newest Community programs.

The Culinary program delivers introductory training including kitchen management, hands-on cooking, and food preparation skills for young adults ages 16-24. The program offers training labs for participants to gain hands-on experience through the catering of the facility’s events. The 8,784-square-foot Ho‘okupu Center is also available to the public as an event venue, with its meticulously-designed commercial kitchen, versatile meeting spaces, and select audio-visual equipment.

Catering is available through Kupu’s Culinary Program, which sources the majority of its food supplies from local farms and offers world-class menus for any occasion.

One of the upcoming events will feature the award-winning Katinas who will be performing at the center on November 10th. They’re a group of five brothers hailing from American Samoa who recently sold out two performances at Blue Note Hawai‘i. At the concert, they’ll be performing songs from their Love Chapter album, a collection of smooth, soulful covers of popular melodies.

Kupu presents An Evening with The Katinas

Special guest: Henry Kapono

Sunday, November 10, 2019

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Ho‘okupu Center

Tickets start at $150; group rates available

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kupu-presents-an-evening-with-the-katinas-tickets-73364520255

For more information on booking an event at Kupu’s Ho‘okupu Center – Email: hc@kupuhawaii.org

Website: https://www.kupuhawaii.org/hookupu-center/