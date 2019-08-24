Hooko LLC confronts Adolescents and the use of E-Cigarettes

E-cigarettes are battery operated electronic devices that heat some kind of a liquid (nicotine, flavorings, marijuana, etc.), producing aerosol, which is then ingested. E-Cigarettes are known by many different names, including e-cigs, mods, vapes, vape pens, e-hookahs, ENDS (electronic nicotine delivery systems).

Using an E-Cigarette is often referred to as vaping or “JUUling” (which refers to a brand of e-cigarette that is shaped like a flash drive). E-Cigarettes can look like a typical cigarette, a flash drive, a small tank, a credit card, etc.

According to the data from the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS),over 3.6 million middle and high school students are using E-Cigarettes or are “vaping.” There had been a decline between 2015 – 2017, but between 2017 and 2018, there was a 78% increase of use by high schoolers, going from 11.7% to 20.8% usage. For middle schoolers, there was a 48% increase in use, goingfrom 3.3% to 4.9%.

The primary concern is that adolescent brains are still developing, and nicotine exposure can cause changes in the way the brain works, leading to lifetime addiction. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, & nearly all tobacco products contain nicotine, & e-cigarettes may contain other harmful substances. Studies also show that the use of E-Cigarettes increases the risk of actual (combustible) cigarettes and can act as a gateway to using other drugs. Notably, E-Cigarettes can be used to vape Marijuana and other substances.

There have even been instances of E-Cigarettes blowing up & causing severe damage to the face & teeth.

