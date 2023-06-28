After waiting well over a decade for a portion of the Honolulu Rail to be up and running, locals can finally hop on this Friday. The first phase of Honolulu’s rail system, which the city is now calling “Skyline”, opens Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. Rides will be free through July 4th, and residents are urged to get their Holo card. The Honolulu Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said people will not need a HOLO card to ride the Skyline on opening day.

Those who already have a HOLO card can use it to enter any of Skyline’s stations without charge, but those without a card will technically need to pay for one. A HOLO card costs $2, with an initial balance requirement of $3, so people pay a minimum of $5 to get one. As for the cost to ride, Jon says that a ride on Skyline will cost the same as TheBus. For example, an adult fare is $3. A ride on Skyline from end to end, from Kualakai East Kapolei to Halawa Aloha Stadium Station, takes roughly 21 minutes.

There are new bus routes to accommodate rail riders that begin service this Saturday and will follow a weekend operating schedule.

On opening day, the rail will operate from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Public transit gives commuters affordable options to move from place to place. Skyline is the newest member of Oʻahu’s multimodal transit ohana. You can utilize TheBus, Handi-Van, and Skyline and link your trips by riding a bicycle, car, skateboard, scooter, or simply walking.

We will continue featuring the new Skyline on Living808 all week long, so tune in for everything you need to know before catching your first ride.

For more information, visit honolulu.gov/transportation