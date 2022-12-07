Honolulu (KHON2) – Winter Wonderland, a pop-up bar returns to serve up alcoholic drinks for those loving Christmas.

21 and over guests can look forward to holiday drinks, crafted specifically for Christmas weekend.

“Winter Wonderland is a pop-up bar we host annually, this year we are hosting the bar at the old Shokudo restaurant in the Ala Moana Pacific Center Building. Guests can experience unique decorations and of course, experience crafted cocktails,” says Rick Shibasaki, co-owner of both Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is open now thru December 30th from 5PM to midnight.

Winter Wonderland Social Media:

@winterwonderlandhonolulu