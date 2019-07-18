Honolulu wish kid Angelica dedicates debut single to other children with critical illnesses

Make-A-Wish® Hawaii’s mission is to bring wishes to life for keiki battling critical illnesses. One local wish child is 18-year-old Angelica of Honolulu, who is fighting a heart condition and wished to be a recording artist. Angelica recently worked with local musician and producer Imua Garza to write, record, and release her very own single, which she titled, “Make a wish.”

Angelica has a heart condition, and music became an outlet for her. She wanted to tell her story through music as a recording artist, and Make-A-Wish Hawaii recently granted her wish.

After learning her wish was coming true at the WISH! In an Enchanted Garden gala at the Four Seasons in April, Angelica worked with local professionals in the music industry like Imua Garza to write, record, and produce her own song, which she dedicated to other children fighting unimaginable circumstances like critical illness.

Angelica then debuted her new single at Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s Wine for Wishes event in June and signed copies of her CD for event attendees.

She and her wish coordinator, Amanda Austin, spoke with us about her wish come true before a live in-studio performance.

To learn how you can help make more wishes like Angelica’s come true, visit http://Hawaii.wish.org