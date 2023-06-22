After a two-year hiatus, the Honolulu Surf Film Festival 2023 will be returning to the iconic Doris Duke Theatre. Get ready to ride the wave of excitement as we all celebrate the festival’s 14th year in person once again!

This year’s lineup is set to captivate and inspire surf enthusiasts with a diverse selection of the best new shorts, features, and timeless classics in surf films. The festivities kick off with an unforgettable opening reception on Thursday, July 6th. They’ll be screening the highly anticipated Hawai‘i premiere of the remastered classic, “Searching for Tom Curren,” commemorating its 25th anniversary. This film delves into the remarkable journey of the pioneering three-time world champion. The reception promises an extraordinary experience with live music by local band Temple Waves, delectable dinner options from the HoMA Café, and a cash bar. To top it all off, stick around after the screening for a captivating post-screening panel featuring Derek Hoffman and the legend himself, Tom Curren!

Mark your calendars for the Surf Aloha Concert on Saturday, July 8th, right at the heart of the museum. Immerse yourself in the spirit of surfing as they celebrate with a captivating performance by the talented surfing singer-songwriter, Landon McNamara. Known for his epic rides at this year’s Eddie Aikau Invitational, McNamara will take you on a melodic journey like no other. While you’re there, don’t forget to explore the pop-up shop by the esteemed designer Manny Aloha, who has crafted the festival’s unique and vibrant logo for this year.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Honolulu Surf Film Festival 2023. Embrace the thrill, beauty, and culture of surfing through captivating films, exhilarating music, and the vibrant spirit of aloha. For more information, visit honolulumuseum.org, and check out our “What’s On” page.