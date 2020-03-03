The Honolulu Rainbow EKIDEN is a race that is run on a course that is a 5k and starts at Kapiolani Park and loops around Diamond Head for gorgeous views.

There are different categories for the EKIDEN, but participating teams for the non-keiki events must have a minimum of 3 members and maximum of 5 members. Individual participants will be grouped into friendship teams with other runners from Hawaii and other countries.

This year we encourage families to join us for the Kid’s Challenge for a kid-friendly race and obstacle course open to keiki from 6-11 years old. Parents or guardians are welcome to accompany participants during the race.

All participants will receive a medal and refreshments at the finish line.

The Honolulu Rainbow EKIDEN is happening on Sunday, March 8 and starts at 8 am at Kapiolani Park.

Use Promo Code: Living808 for discounted registration for this year’s event!

http://hawaii-event.com/en/rainbowekiden