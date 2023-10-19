Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii residents and visitors can look forward to a weekend of festivities throughout Pride Weekend.

The Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation is hosting its annual Honolulu Pride Festival and events, throughout the weekend of October 20th.

This years’ Honolulu Pride theme is “Rooted In Pride: Homecoming” and the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation is bringing home Sasha Colby, winner of 2023 RuPaul’s Drag Race, who will also be this year’s Parade Grand Marshal and Festival Headliner.

“We are so proud to have the Māhūi, a subcommittee of the Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation focused on education and culture. Through this subcommittee, we bring to light how important our māhū community is here in Hawaiʻi and are honored to have Sasha Colby as a national advocate for māhū returning home for Pride,” says Sami AKkuna, Honolulu Pride Chair, Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.

In addition to pride, the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation has offered activations throughout October and will offer more activties throughout Honolulu Pride Weekend.

“October 20, on Friday evening starts off with a concert with Sam Tsui at Hawaiʻi Theatre and Paradise, the official opening party at Hawaiian Brians. Saturday, October 21 has our Pride Parade throughout Waikīkī flowing into Honolulu Pride Festival at Waikīkī Shell followed up with an after party at Hula’s, Alan Cummings in Concert at Hawaiʻi Theatre, or a late night party by Centered Hawaiʻi to round out the night. On Sunday, October 22, we begin with The Alaska Fly With Pride Brunch at Deck, followed by the Lei Pool Party Sponsored by Nella Media Group,” says Haʻaheo Zablan, Board Chair, Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.

Those wanting to learn more about the 2023 Honolulu Pride Events or would like to donate, can visit https://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/