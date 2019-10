HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Oct. 19, the Honolulu Pride Parade will hit the streets of Waikiki. Floats, cars and trolleys will roll down the streets of Waikiki with thousands of participants. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park. KHON2 and the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation are teaming up to live stream the event. Justin Cruz along with parade organizer Francine Beppu will be hosting it.

Watch the parade on KHII and KHON2.com at 11:30 a.m.