Honolulu Pride Goes Virtual With The Help Of Its Community

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation brings the pride of it’s LGBTQIA+ community to homes around the state.

October is Pride Month, and Hawaii is showing it’s love to the LGBTQIA+ community by involving the residents to be a part of this year’s virtual parade.

“It’s really important for us to recognize LGBT history and the progress we made thus far. This is an amazing time of the year to be in support of the LGBT community and be more visible,” says Francine Beppu, Vice-Chair Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.

Last year, the 2019 Honolulu Pride Parade kicked off from Magic Island and concluded at Kapiolani Community Park. Due to the restrictions of the state, the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation had to move it’s celebration from the streets of Waikiki into our living rooms via livestream.

Beppu says, “We are trying to be inclusive by hosting a live, virtual event. The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation will present a special half hour program ‘Aloha With Pride: Shaka and Shine’. It will profile amazing members of the community who are making an impact in Hawaii and communicate to viewers what ‘Aloha, With Pride’ means.”

The half hour special airing on KHON2 and KHII will also include it’s audience, encouraging them to show off their creative skills by making “Tiny Floats.”

“It really is just about embracing your creative side and decorating miniature cars and trucks to resemble floats that would be in the actual parade,” says Beppu.

This special program will be broadcast on KHON2 on October 15th at 7:00 pm, KHII on October 16th at 8:00 pm, KHII on October 17th at 6:30 pm, and KHON2 on October 18th at 7:00 pm. The program will also be live-streamed on KHON2.com, KHON’s Facebook, and KHON’s You Tube.

Participants can now submit their tiny floats until October 9th.

Website:

www.HonoluluPride.com

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @HonoluluPride