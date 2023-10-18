Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Pride Festival is back in 2023, and it’s bigger and better than ever before. With an increased number of vendors, a wide range of activities, and spectacular performances, this year’s event promises to be a memorable celebration of diversity, love, and community. Randy Soriano, Executive Director of the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, and Zabrina Zablan-Duvauchelle, Chair of the Honolulu Pride Festival, joined Living808 to talk about the upcoming fun.

The festival kicks off at 1 pm at the iconic Waikiki Shell, and it’s designed to be a family-friendly event, welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds. The organizers invite the entire community to come and join in the festivities. With a diverse lineup of local talents and the headliner, Sasha Colby, the entertainment promises to be electrifying.

This year’s Honolulu Pride theme, “Homecoming,” is a reflection of the organizers’ commitment to representing every facet of the MVPFAFF and LGBTIA+ community. The theme underscores the importance of celebrating one another and embracing our diverse backgrounds, and this inclusivity will be evident in the variety of vendors and performers featured throughout the festival.

The Honolulu Pride Festival is not an isolated event; it’s an extension of the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation. The Foundation is dedicated to creating a more inclusive and accepting community year-round. They organize Rainbow Townhalls, which are vital community conversations involving policy makers, health and wellness experts, and cultural practitioners.

In a recent development, the LGBTQ+ Center has been relocated to the Waikiki Business Plaza, providing a safe space for events and gatherings, further fostering a sense of belonging for the community.

Additionally, the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation is expanding its Pride365 initiative, demonstrating its commitment to hosting events and supporting the queer community throughout the entire year, not just during the traditional Pride months of June and October.

For more information, visit hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com