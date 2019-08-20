Honolulu Night Market Endless Summer Luau

Honolulu Night Market’s Endless Summer Lūʻau happening on Saturday, August 24 from 6- 10 p.m., presented by the Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard®. This free, family-friendly event will feature Hawaii’s hottest food trucks, pop- up shops showcasing the best locally-owned small businesses, live music, and entertainment.

New to Honolulu Night Market, the Keikichella stage features art, games, shave ice, cotton candy, and live music by Tiara Bella accompanied by some of Hawaii’s most talented keiki performers. Ocean sustainability and safety will take center stage with an ocean conservation art demo by environmental nonprofit Mama Earth and a very special meet and greet with Professional Surf Champion Billy Kemper.

Hawaiian Airlines will also be featuring a new partnership with Coffee Bean& Tea Leaf Hawaii. Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers are able to earn five bonus HawaiianMiles per $1 spent when using their card at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Hawaii locations through Oct. 31. The first 1,000 guests who purchase a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Hawaii drink at the Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard booth will receive a complimentary branded reusable straw set, also all attendees have the chance to win 80,000 HawaiianMiles!

For a current list of entertainment, vendors, and parking information, visit www.OurKakaako.com