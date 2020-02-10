Honolulu Night Market Celebrates POW!WOW! 10th Anniversary with Food, Fashion, Music & Exclusive Tote

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu Night Market celebrates the 10th anniversary of POW! WOW! with pop-up shops, fashion show, live music, and Hawaii’s hottest food trucks for the free family-friendly event on Saturday, February 15th.

Maile gave Living808 viewers a preview of the live music that will be playing on the entertainment stage, along with Johnny Suite and Fia.

The 10th anniversary of POW! WOW! Weeklong street art event will feature over a hundred international and local artist together creating murals and other forms of art.

Hawaiian Airlines is a sponsor of Honolulu Night Market and invites you to use your Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard at participating outlets for ten percent off your purchase.

Hawaiian Airlines is also giving away an exclusive tote with cute spam and cloud characters designed by Jasper Wong of Pow Wow Hawaii and Simone Legno from Tokidoki.

There’s a limited amount of these exclusive totes so you have to come early!

You can log on to www.ourkakaako.com or www.powwowworldwide.com for more info.

Honolulu Night Market:

Saturday February 15, 2020

6pm-10pm

Corners of Auahi and Keawe Street in Kakaʻako

For complete event and parking information go to www.ourkakaako.com