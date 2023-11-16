Honolulu, HI – The Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA) has recently opened the highly anticipated exhibition, “David Hockney: Perspective Should Be Reversed, Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.” Living808’s Mikey Monis went over to HoMA to explore the exhibition and spotlighting its unique features.

This celebration of David Hockney, a trailblazer in the art world, is the most extensive museum print retrospective on Hockney to date, showcasing his ongoing exploration of printmaking and technology. Hockney’s artistic journey with technology is central to the exhibition, from photocopiers in the 1980s to iPhones and iPads. Noteworthy is the debut of large-scale iPad-rendered landscapes created during the pandemic. The title, “Perspective Should Be Reversed,” draws from a 2014 photographic series employing a technique challenging traditional fixed vanishing points in Western painting, expanding the viewer’s focus outward.

Mikey learned that the exhibition is divided into five sections, reflecting Hockney’s penchant for playing with opposites. These include Interiors and Exteriors; Tradition and Innovation; Ordinary Objects and Extraordinary Renderings; On Stage and Page; and Portraits of Self and Others.

HoMA is the first museum to showcase Hockney’s iPad-rendered landscapes, and visitors can explore Hockney’s groundbreaking work, witnessing his evolution through various mediums and technologies.

For more information on this new exhibit and others, visit honolulumuseum.org.