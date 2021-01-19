Sundance Film Festival Welcomes Hawai’i Filmmakers & Honolulu Museum of Art

Honolulu (KHON2)- Two local filmmakers and The Honolulu Museum of Art have a starring role in the acclaimed Sundance Film Festival for 2021.

The Sundance Film Festival is offering a robust online platform and screening partnerships with Independent Cinemas and cultural organizations across the U.S. HoMA was honored to be selected as one of the partner hubs, as the museum’s Doris Duke Theatre is an independent cinema representing Honolulu, Hawaii.

As part of this partnership, HoMA is presenting five different virtual programs highlighting film and media artists from Hawai‘i and Oceania along with in-person screenings in partnership with the Hawaii International Film Festival.

“It’s a major historic milestone for Hawaiʻi cinema to have two Hawaiʻi films in SFF21,” says Taylour Chang, HoMA Curator of Film and Performance. “Our aims for the programs are to provide important context for how Hawaiʻi Cinema has evolved to this point, and how it will evolve going forward. We want to provide a visual and cultural context for film and media in Hawaiʻi and Oceania, and to further evolve conversations that have already been happening in our community.”

Local filmmaker Chris Yogi will have the honor of screening his film at Sundance. “ The film is very rooted to a Hawaii-specific experience,” explains Yogi. He could not elaborate on the plot, but is excited to represent Hawai’i on this international stage.

Tickets and festival passes are on sale online at tickets.festival.sundance.org, where you can access tickets for the virtual programs. You can also head to https://hiff.org/ for tickets for the special in-person screening of I Was A Simple Man and This is How We Rise that’s in partnership with the Hawaii International Film Festival at Ward Consolidated Theatres.

