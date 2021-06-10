HOMA Celebrates the Art of Hawaii

Honolulu Museum of Art’s deep and ongoing commitment to Art of Hawai‘i and Native Hawai‘i artists is currently on full display. We spoke with the curator of Historic Arts of Hawaii, Tory Laitila.

“ As Curator of Textiles and Historic Arts of Hawai‘i, I provide interpretation and oversight of the 6,000 works in the textiles collection and the myriad of the Arts of Hawai‘i works that are spread among the Oceanic and European and American departments. There is some crossover as some textiles are included in the arts of Hawai‘i. As a museum, the collection is integral to who we are and being in Hawai’i its art should and is represented. I look for opportunities to integrate those works into our larger, cross-cultural installations and exhibition projects. We say that we have an encyclopedic collection, and there is a special collection of Hawai‘i and Hawaiian works. The Arts of Hawai‘i collection holds a myriad of works, over 400, that are spread amongst the Textile, Oceania, and European and American departments that date from the 18th century to today. There are about 200 works in the Textile collection alone that include featherwork, kapa, and quilts.”

The Doris Duke Theatre is also reaffirming this commitment with programs. Curator of Film and Performance Taylour Chang.

“We are Hawai‘i’s largest independent arthouse theatre, and serve as one of the museum’s most important gathering places for the community. We screen independent, documentary, and international films, and hosts lectures, performances, and concerts by local and visiting performers. Programming is dedicated to addressing relevant, impactful issues and to cultivating transformative experiences within our community. We’ve been closed this year due to COVID and, while we’re still in the process of navigating how to reopen the theatre, we’ve been maintaining virtual programs each month and will continue through the end of the year.”

To learn more about the collections on display or the theatre, visit honolulumuseum.org