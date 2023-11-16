Honolulu, HI – The Hawaii Theatre is set to sparkle this holiday season with a diverse lineup of entertainment, featuring renowned comedians, a celebrated Hawaiian artist, and a beloved Motown group. Ron McDaniel, Director of Marketing and Communications at Hawaii Theatre, joined Living808 to share details about the upcoming shows.

First on the list is the return of the influential comedian, actor, and musician Margaret Cho. Known for her impactful voice and multiple Grammy and Emmy nominations, Cho has been recognized by Rolling Stone and Vogue magazines, making her a force in the comedy world.

Following Cho, comedian Trey Kennedy takes the stage. Rising to fame on Vine and now boasting over 12 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, Kennedy brings his unique brand of humor to the theatre. VIP tickets for Kennedy’s show include premium seating, a pre-show Meet & Greet, a photo opportunity, and exclusive merchandise.

There are great local performers making their way to Hawaii Theatre as well! To usher in the holiday spirit, Amy Hānaiali’i, a six-time Grammy nominee, presents “An Evening of Holiday Hits.” Joined by special guests Sean Na‘auao and Mailani Makainai, Amy will perform songs from her award-winning album “A Hawaiian Christmas.” The show includes a VIP ticket option with premium seating, a photo opportunity with Amy, and a special holiday gift.

Closing the festive lineup is the iconic Motown group, The Platters®. Known for classics like “Only You” and “The Great Pretender,” the group will present a Motown holiday show, captivating audiences with timeless melodies. The Platters’ recent LP, “Back to Basics with The Platters® LIVE!,” showcases their enduring vocal and historical tradition.

For tickets and more information, visit hawaiitheatre.com.