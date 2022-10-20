The Honolulu Museum of Art is happy to announce the re-opening of the Doris Duke Theatre with in-person screenings. At 280 seats, it is Hawai‘i’s largest independent arthouse theatre. Serving as one of the museum’s gathering places, the theatre screens independent, documentary, and international films, and hosts lectures, performances, and concerts by local and visiting performers. Programming is dedicated to addressing relevant, impactful issues and to cultivating transformative experiences within our community. The Doris Duke Theatre officially reopened to in-person audiences earlier this month, with a renewed focus on our mission to serve the diverse HoMA community, on-screen and onstage, with fresh arthouse cinema from around the world, live performances, and community spotlights.

For information on the theatre and what’s playing, visit https://honolulumuseum.org/ and on social media @honolulumuseum