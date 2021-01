Honolulu (KHON2) - This new year, you can be gentle with yourself by focusing on resilience, not resolutions, says Aloha Friday Agency Founder Tahiti Huetter.

For our latest edition of “Inside Out” on Living808, we talked about personal resilience. It starts with the importance of awareness, self care, and routines such as moving / exercise for stress relief and to be stronger,, eating better to feel better rather than being weight loss motivated, and emotional awareness.