The latest exhibition at the Honolulu Museum of Art may appeal to a younger audience given the nature of the way it’s displayed. Historically accurate, the ‘Journey of Heroes’ is the story of the 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team from World War II. But this 45 page from cover to cover book by Stacey Hayashi and illustrated by Damon Wong, is done in Japanese Manga art. This form has a history in early Japanese art. The term manga is used to refer to the style of comics or cartooning.

The exhibition, Navigating a Minefield, is the first manga exhibition at HoMA to address the internationalization of manga and its connection to Japan’s cultural diaspora and in this case, its usage by a Japanese American author to discuss the history of Hawai’i’s nisei community. Damon Wong originally depicted the story in a realistic style, but in order to temper its emotional intensity, the collaborators decided to reimagine the characters as chibi or figures with endearing, infantile features.

