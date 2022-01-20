Honolulu Museum of Art is refreshing select galleries

The Honolulu Museum of Art is committed to ongoing, twice-a-year permanent collection reinstallations that help refresh the galleries. In addition to providing fresh, new looks, they also provide an opportunity for the entire curatorial team to work collaboratively with others across the museum to pool ideas and favorite works—many of which have been off view or are new to the collection, into impactful presentations that allow all to see these objects in new ways.

For more information visit Honolulumuseum.org or 900 South Beretania Street 96814