The hallways and classrooms of the newly renovated Honolulu Museum of Art School will soon be full of students as the museum brings back studio art classes after a two-year hiatus. Online registration opens on July 12 for museum members at the Contributing level and up, and July 13 for the public. Classes begin September 1.

We spoke to Joseph Smeraldi, the Studio Program Manager at HoMA, about the renovation that are taking place.

“You might have noticed that the art school has been closed for the past couple of years — during that time, we had a chance to reconfigure and update the classrooms and studio spaces, including a new kiln house and a state-of-the-art ceramics glazing studio. The school’s print studio has also been upgraded with a space dedicated to screen printing as well as five new relief printing presses. There is a new studio dedicated to textiles with a set of Saori looms, two studios dedicated to general studio art, and four drawing and painting studios.”

And there are many classes available for all ages.

“The museum will offer courses in ceramics, printmaking, metalsmithing, textiles, drawing and painting, and a general survey art exploration class. The course curriculum is designed for a wide range of abilities, experience, and expertise, and all classes are going to be aligned and connected with the museum’s incredible collection of artwork — visits to galleries will be part of all studio classes.”

To register, visit honolulumuseum.org.