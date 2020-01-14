Honolulu Museum of Art hosts Animation Show

The Honolulu Museum of Art, or HoMA, is a gathering place where art, culture, and education converge right in the heart of Honolulu. In addition to a huge collection of art, temporary exhibitions, and an art school, the museum includes the Doris Duke Theatre, which screens independent, documentary, and international film, and hosts lectures, performances and concerts year-round.

On Sunday, January 19th, HOMA is screening the 21st Annual Animation Show of Shows during Family Sunday. It’s a curated selection of the “best of the best” animated short films created by students and professionals around the world, returns to theaters across North America this fall. The 2019 edition of the program offers an array of highly imaginative, thought-provoking, and moving works that reflect the filmmakers’ unique perspectives and their relationship to the world. The whole thing includes 10 films, three of which have qualified for Academy Award® consideration. HoMA has actually been screening this showcase for the past four years at the theatre.

21st Annual Animation Show of Shows

Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art

Sunday, January 19 at 10:30 am

Free admission for all ages